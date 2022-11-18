National Bankshares Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 84,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,769. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$45.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.71.

Insider Activity at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk bought 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

