National Bankshares Initiates Coverage on i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU)

National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.25 price objective on the stock.
i-80 Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE:IAU traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.30. 145,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,857. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.03.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.