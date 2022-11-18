National Bankshares Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.34.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

Shares of NWH.UN stock remained flat at C$10.23 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 54,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,519. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.08. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.