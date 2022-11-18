National Bankshares Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.34.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

Shares of NWH.UN stock remained flat at C$10.23 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 54,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,519. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.08. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

