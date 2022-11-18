National Bankshares Trims Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Target Price to C$4.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of INO.UN stock opened at C$3.69 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

Insider Activity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, Director Marc Manasterski bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

(Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Stories

