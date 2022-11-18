Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Down to $44.69

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.69, but opened at $43.38. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $535.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

