Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Down to $44.69

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.69, but opened at $43.38. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 2.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $535.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.