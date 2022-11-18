Navcoin (NAV) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $1,623.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00117760 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00231570 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00045953 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,876,209 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

