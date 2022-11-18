Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.54. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 12,981 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $561.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 118.66%. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,039,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 562,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55,366 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

