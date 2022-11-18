Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Trading 5.2% Higher

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. 16,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 754,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $876.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

