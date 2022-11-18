Needham & Company LLC Lowers Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to $48.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.90.
Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $45.45 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
