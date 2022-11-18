Needham & Company LLC Lowers Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to $48.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $45.45 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

