Needham & Company LLC Trims Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Target Price to $3.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 4.33.
Rigetti Computing Stock Performance
Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.13. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of 0.98 and a 52 week high of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rigetti Computing (RGTI)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.