Needham & Company LLC Trims Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Target Price to $3.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 4.33.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.13. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of 0.98 and a 52 week high of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,479,406.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 19,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 89,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,136,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,158,879.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 81,872.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,479,406.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 528,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,704 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.