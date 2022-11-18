NEM Market Cap Tops $286.36 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $286.36 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEM has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.

NEM Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.