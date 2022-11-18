Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$17.00 price objective on Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NEO opened at C$9.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$8.31 and a 1 year high of C$22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.34.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

