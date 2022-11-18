Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $87.67 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $87.67 million and $3.15 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,643.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00377284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00116890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00793394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.10 or 0.00625483 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00237349 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

