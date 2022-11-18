NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

