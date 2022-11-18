NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Lowered to $105.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HSBC from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in NetEase by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

