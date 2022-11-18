Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $5,399,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $1,364,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,622,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.87. 80,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,828,690. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $694.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.35 and a 200 day moving average of $220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.