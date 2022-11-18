New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

NJR stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 855,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,226. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

