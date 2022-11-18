New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 6,485 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

New Relic Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

About New Relic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New Relic by 57.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

