Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.83. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.
Newegg Commerce Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.
