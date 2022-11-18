NFC Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

NFC Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Essent Group comprises about 1.8% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Essent Group worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 0.5 %

ESNT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,883. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Insider Activity

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.