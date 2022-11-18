NFT Hits Market Cap of $685,412.86 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $685,412.86 and $38.06 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,678.40 or 0.99988971 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010791 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00042718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00237591 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0185898 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

