NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.38.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Down 1.0 %

NICE opened at $200.66 on Friday. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $312.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,652,000 after purchasing an additional 187,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,282,000 after buying an additional 171,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NICE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,162,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,857,000 after buying an additional 38,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 895,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,271,000 after buying an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.