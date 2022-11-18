Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.02. 107,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,142. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

