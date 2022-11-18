Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,625,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.94. 30,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

