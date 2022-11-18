Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 183,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

