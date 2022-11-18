Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 15,561 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after acquiring an additional 963,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Shares of BMY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 316,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,986. The company has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
