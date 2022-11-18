Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 2,262 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,841,464. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

