NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.55

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $7.36. NL Industries shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 6,651 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $383.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

