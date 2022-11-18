Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.09 on Monday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 914.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 914,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after purchasing an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4,862.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 882,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 864,658 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.