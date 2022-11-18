Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

