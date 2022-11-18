Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 12,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.