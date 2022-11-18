Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.25.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. Novavax has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $236.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.