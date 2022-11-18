Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,029. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.91. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

