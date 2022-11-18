Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Nutrien by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 465,340 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 60,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,704. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.