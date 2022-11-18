NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $46.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NUVA. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $105,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.