NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $46.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NUVA. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.62.
NuVasive Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NUVA stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.
Institutional Trading of NuVasive
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $105,000.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
