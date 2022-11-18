NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.92

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.92 and traded as high as $65.68. NVE shares last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 10,744 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $318.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.26.

NVE Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NVE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVE by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.