NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.21.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 564,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,841,464. The company has a market capitalization of $384.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.02.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 29.47%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

