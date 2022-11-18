NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.21.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.64. 648,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,841,464. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $382.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.02.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

