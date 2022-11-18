Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.99 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

About Olympic Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 308,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

