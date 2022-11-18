Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.99 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.
Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.
Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.