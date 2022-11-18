OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ONCS opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $40.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 653.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

