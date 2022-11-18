OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ ONEW opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $481.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.17.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
