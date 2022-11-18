Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$105.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Onex Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $52.90 on Monday. Onex has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Onex Cuts Dividend

About Onex

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 414.34%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also

