Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Onex from C$102.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ONEX stock opened at C$69.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.22. Onex has a 1-year low of C$61.33 and a 1-year high of C$101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

