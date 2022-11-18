Oppenheimer Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 122.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 711.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 127,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builders Union LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $4,127,000.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.