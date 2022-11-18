Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.10

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.10 and traded as high as $38.54. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 27,589 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oppenheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $429.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 78.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at $597,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

