Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.10

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.10 and traded as high as $38.54. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 27,589 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oppenheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Oppenheimer Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $429.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Oppenheimer Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 78.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at $597,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
See Also
