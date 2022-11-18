Oppenheimer Trims Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Target Price to $8.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $10.69.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
