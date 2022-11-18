Oppenheimer Trims Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Target Price to $8.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $10.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

