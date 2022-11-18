Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 3,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Orbsat Stock Down 11.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Get Orbsat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbsat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Orbsat at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.