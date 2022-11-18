Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

OTIC stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Stories

