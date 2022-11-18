Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Stock Performance
OTIC stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.19.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
