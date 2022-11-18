Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,960 shares during the period. Outset Medical makes up approximately 3.5% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 2.12% of Outset Medical worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

OM stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 4,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,568. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $937.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $991,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,131 shares of company stock worth $901,968 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

