Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Cowen

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of OM stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,131 shares of company stock valued at $901,968. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Outset Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 7.4% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Outset Medical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

